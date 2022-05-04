Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 891,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

CHMI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 298,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,984. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $129.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.18. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 830.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 295,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.