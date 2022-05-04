Chiliz Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $110.08 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chiliz

CHZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,378,917 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

