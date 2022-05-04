Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Up 3.7%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 14,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,167,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.76.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,767,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chindata Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
