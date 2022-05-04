Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Up 3.7%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 14,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,167,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $122.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,767,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chindata Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

