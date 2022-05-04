Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 4th, 2022

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQFGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of PPRQF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $12.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Analyst Recommendations for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)

