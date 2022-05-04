Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Cut by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.1% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.58. 1,687,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,662. The firm has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.25.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

