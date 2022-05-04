CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,445 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,505,000 after acquiring an additional 476,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,662,000 after acquiring an additional 883,864 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,268,000 after acquiring an additional 71,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,642,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $212,560,000 after acquiring an additional 150,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

