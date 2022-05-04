CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,866,000 after buying an additional 663,871 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,544,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,222,000 after buying an additional 442,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 131,700 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at $866,156,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.77. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.22.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

