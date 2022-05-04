CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Snap by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,327,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,589,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,405,734 shares of company stock worth $81,293,603.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

SNAP stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.