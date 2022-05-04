CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.11 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American International Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,543,000 after buying an additional 400,850 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in American International Group by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

