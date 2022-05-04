CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.