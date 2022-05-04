CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 7,717 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,555 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 374,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 509,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 70,825 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 665.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 219,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 190,407 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.09 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

