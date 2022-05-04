CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,714,000 after purchasing an additional 766,495 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,223,000 after purchasing an additional 564,197 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,962 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

