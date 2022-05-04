CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth about $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

NYSE HGV opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

