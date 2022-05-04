CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,181 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 35.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $907,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,606.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $452,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.