CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,602 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $282,824,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after buying an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after purchasing an additional 733,355 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 222.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 888,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 612,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,805,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,066,000 after purchasing an additional 549,238 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,745 shares of company stock worth $5,671,555. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

