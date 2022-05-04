Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.21. 547,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,229. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

CRUS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.91.

In related news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,916,000 after acquiring an additional 716,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 312,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 84,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 52,349 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

