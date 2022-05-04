Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.
Cirrus Logic stock opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $95.84.
In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,916,000 after buying an additional 716,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,340,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,355,000 after buying an additional 668,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,682,000 after buying an additional 102,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after buying an additional 147,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,453,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
