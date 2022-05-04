Citigroup Increases Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $125.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE ATKR opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.23. Atkore has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $2,272,423. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,216,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $60,335,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,224,000 after buying an additional 468,091 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,111,000 after acquiring an additional 420,373 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Atkore by 1,349.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 445,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 414,743 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

