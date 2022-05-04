Civilization (CIV) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Civilization (CIV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Civilization has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Civilization has a total market cap of $35.00 million and $1.64 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00029143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00099418 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

