CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $1.41 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00003725 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $13,274.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000982 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001882 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007863 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,840,625 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

