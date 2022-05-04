Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY22 guidance to $4.05-4.30 EPS.

NYSE:CLX traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,312. Clorox has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.74 and a 200 day moving average of $157.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $3,470,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

