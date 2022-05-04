Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Clorox updated its FY22 guidance to $4.05-4.30 EPS.

CLX stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,312. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.61.

Get Clorox alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 125.75%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.