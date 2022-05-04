CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 203.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CVE:DOC traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,687. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12-month low of C$0.48 and a 12-month high of C$2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.68.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

