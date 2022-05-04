CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 455,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of CMS opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

