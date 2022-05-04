CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of CNA opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 2,879.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

