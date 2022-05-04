CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.80. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 33,378 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

