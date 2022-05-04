Coann Capital LLC Makes New Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. UGI comprises about 1.2% of Coann Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,732. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

