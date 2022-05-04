Coann Capital LLC Takes Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,000. ONE Gas makes up 4.8% of Coann Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coann Capital LLC owned 0.21% of ONE Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ONE Gas by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 867,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,834,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 745,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after purchasing an additional 135,421 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in ONE Gas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 954,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,039,000 after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $7,312,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.03. 2,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

ONE Gas Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

