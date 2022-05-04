Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,203.10

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,203.10 ($27.52) and traded as low as GBX 1,618.50 ($20.22). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 1,637.50 ($20.46), with a volume of 575,471 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.23) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 2,800 ($34.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,350 ($29.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The stock has a market cap of £5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,639.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,197.64.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,715 ($21.42) per share, with a total value of £3,961.65 ($4,948.97). Insiders bought 2,548 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,382 in the last ninety days.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

