Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$135.00 to C$120.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cogeco traded as low as C$75.00 and last traded at C$75.17, with a volume of 11364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$76.50.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Cogeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Cogeco alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$78.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.