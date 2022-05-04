Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on May 27th

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Cogent Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Cogent Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 286.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 279.4%.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 95.02 and a beta of 0.31. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,534,000 after buying an additional 654,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,659,000 after acquiring an additional 168,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.