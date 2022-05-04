Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.15. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 12,491 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $23.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

