Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $23,277,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,886 shares of company stock worth $6,225,220 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.58. 261,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,350,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average is $79.04.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

