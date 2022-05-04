Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.67

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 7254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07.
In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $765,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $1,362,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
