Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.67

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 7254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($1.59). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $765,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $1,362,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

