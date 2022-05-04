Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $108.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $158.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 216,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 52,821 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIGI. TD Securities cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.22.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

