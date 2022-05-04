Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $104.80

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $104.80 and last traded at $104.80, with a volume of 9052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIGI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.22.

The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.52.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,319,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after buying an additional 412,417 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,074,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,209,000 after buying an additional 45,625 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,954,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

