Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $81.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,509. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $80.02 and a 1-year high of $109.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

