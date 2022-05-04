Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.08

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.08 and last traded at $35.09, with a volume of 2126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,175,000 after buying an additional 49,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth about $59,725,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,157,000 after acquiring an additional 27,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 500,868 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

