Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CBU. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Bank System stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 297,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,838. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $62.46 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 683.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

