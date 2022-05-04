Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $36.98. 1,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,606. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $927.09 million, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 203.49%.
CHCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
