Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $36.98. 1,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,606. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $927.09 million, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 203.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 53,862 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

