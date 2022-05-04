Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $55.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.80 million and the lowest is $55.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $55.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $222.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $224.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $228.65 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $234.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 35.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 115.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 28,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,365. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

