Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $62.71. 9,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,213. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 138.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $28,393,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 14.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

