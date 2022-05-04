Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 11,040 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.11.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $127.53. 12,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,058. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $210.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

