Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 29,703 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,703 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $54,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

