Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $185,443,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,816.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,523,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,052 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,263,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.76.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.49. 117,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,286. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average is $126.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.10%.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.