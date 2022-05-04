Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 40,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of LMT traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,906. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.