Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $232,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,990. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

