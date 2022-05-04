Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $263,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,886 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,220 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 122,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.04. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

