Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $32.54 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,451 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $32,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($268.42) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.64.

NYSE RACE traded down $9.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,847. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.69. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $178.87 and a 12 month high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.362 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

