Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.06% of Waste Management worth $42,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,113,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Waste Management by 30.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after acquiring an additional 501,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 31.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,917,000 after acquiring an additional 395,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after acquiring an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,904. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.97 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

